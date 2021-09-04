Temporary Bridge Built in Louisiana as Hurricane Cleanup Continues

A floating bridge was constructed in Lafitte, Louisiana, on Saturday, September 4, after the existing swing bridge was destroyed during Hurricane Ida days before, officials said.

The Leo Kerner Swing Bridge in Lafitte was struck by a barge as the storm made landfall on August 29, local reports said. The new floating bridge would allow police and fire services to access the Barataria side of the waterway, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said on Facebook.

Footage from Jefferson Parish Councilman Scott Walker shows pieces of the floating bridge moving into place in Lafitte on Saturday morning. “Incredible,” Walker wrote, lauding the operation.

Less than an hour later, Walker said construction of the floating barge was complete. “Not quite ready to start transporting but things are close,” he added. Credit: Councilman Scott Walker via Storyful