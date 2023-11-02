Temporary 1 AM close time proposed for Ybor businesses after deadly shooting

In the wake of a shooting in Ybor City that killed two people and left more than a dozen others injured, a city leader is proposing a temporary 1 a.m. close time for businesses in the area. The temporary measure would last for six months while the city studies violence in Ybor and possible solutions, a press release said. Officers responded to the shooting just before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning. A 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old were killed in the shooting, and 15 others were injured.