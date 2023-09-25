Temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for the start of fall in Colorado
Highs today climbed to the low 80s across the metro-area, with 60s and 70s in the mountains. Expect clear skies and dry conditions statewide tonight.
Highs today climbed to the low 80s across the metro-area, with 60s and 70s in the mountains. Expect clear skies and dry conditions statewide tonight.
Shania Twain wore a see-through dress, showing off toned arms and legs, while on tour in Dublin. Fans have thoughts about her tour outfit.
Trump reportedly had some choice words for Peter Thiel after the tech billionaire and Republican mega-donor pulled back on his public support.
The case was domestic in nature, authorities say
The Institute for the Study of War cited an online account alleging Putin demanded that his top military leader stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive within a month.
Travis Kelce told the world he asked Taylor Swift to attend one of his Kansas City Chiefs football games, and Swift showed the world she accepted. A source explains why.
When asked about the NFL's newest "It" couple - Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce - Patriots coach and noted Swiftie Bill Belichick had the perfect response.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor David McCallum, who became a teen heartthrob in the hit series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." in the 1960s and was the eccentric medical examiner in the popular "NCIS" 40 years later, has died. He was 90. McCallum died Monday of natural causes surrounded by family at New York Presbyterian Hospital, CBS said in a statement. “David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his fami
Let's unpack this.
A North York couple has found themselves facing a massive car repair bill mere months after buying a brand new Lexus and it's all because of their attempts to protect their new vehicle — one of the most stolen makes in Ontario.Mitchell Levine and his wife considered themselves loyal Lexus customers, even after they lost two vehicles, including a Lexus, to thieves within the past 16 months. So when they visited Ken Shaw Toyota last July, the couple say they told the sales person they wanted to ad
Police are investigating what caused the rifle to fire.
Previous versions of the drone had a range of about 25 miles, weighed about 35 lbs, and could cruise at about 70 mph, Forbes reported.
Admiral Viktor Sokolov was among 34 officers who died in the attack in Sevastopol, claim Ukraine
New video shows inflatable Russian T-72 tanks meant to confuse the enemy and waste weapons. Both sides have employed this strategy throughout the war.
A Ukrainian drone took a strikingly precise path to find a hidden Russia position in Luhansk Oblast, a video posted by the military shows.
Some residents of a small village in Ontario's cottage country are speaking out against a proposed development that would see farmland turned into a golf course resort and housing.The Kawartha Bay project in Cameron, Ont., located approximately 150 kilometres northeast of Toronto in the City of Kawartha Lakes, is being proposed by Markham-based Flato Developments. It would feature an 18-hole golf course interspersed with 339 seasonal homes, 84 rentals, a clubhouse, restaurant and a refurbished m
Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz led the criticism of the far-right lawmaker.
'The Only Murders in the Building' star confirmed that she is single in a recent TikTok video
Jaylee Chillson fatally shot herself in front a sheriff's deputy on Sept. 16
Charlie Axel Woods advanced to the Notah Begay III National Championship after a stellar second round on Sunday
Piroschka Van De Wouw/ReutersWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Harry must give ‘suitable warning’ for royal accommodationWhere can Prince Harry call home in the U.K.? That is the preoccupation of a weekend of feverish reporting—first, a reported snub by Harry to King Charles over staying at Balmoral; another story has Charles offering Harry a residence for when he sta