Temperature turnaround, highs in the 50s today in south-central Pennsylvania

CBC

A wolf expert in B.C. is praising a Yellowknife woman for the way she handled an encounter with a pack of wolves near Yellowknife over the weekend. Stephanie Yuill told Lawrence Nayally, the host of CBC's Trails End, she was walking along the shore of Fox Lake on Saturday when she rounded a point and spotted what she initially thought was a group of sled dogs trotting toward her."I probably took another five or six steps, because I was thinking it was a dog team, and then they started howling, a