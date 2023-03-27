Tempe Town Lake closure forces postponement of Arizona Dragon Boat Festival

Reuters Videos

STORY: Over 20 people have been killed and dozens wounded after a tornado and strong thunderstorms ripped across Mississippi late on Friday, according to the state’s emergency management agency, leaving hundreds without shelter. It’s left a trail of damage more than 100 miles long and parts of the state remain under tornado warning.Piles of twisted metal can be seen here in the western Mississippi town of Rolling Fork, which was hardest hit.The state’s emergency management agency said early Saturday morning that at least 23 are dead and four remain missing, and that can expect these numbers to change. The numbers were confirmed by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves on Twitter, who also said that search and rescue teams were still active.Reeves declared a state of emergency in the affected areas, which he said would remain in effect until "this threat to public safety shall cease to exist."President Joe Biden described the images from Mississippi as "heartbreaking."He said in a statement that he had spoken with Reeves and offered his condolences and full federal support for the recovery.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) director Deanne Criswell told CNN that she would be traveling to Mississippi on Sunday to join those already on the ground, adding that the American Red Cross was setting up shelters.At least 24 reports of tornadoes were issued to the National Weather Service on Friday night and into Saturday morning by storm chasers and observers.The reports stretched from the western edge of Mississippi north through the center of the state and into Alabama.