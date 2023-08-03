The Teller County troll is almost complete! Meet 'Rita the Rock Planter'

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will make its way to Canada next year. The singer-songwriter will perform six shows at Toronto's Rogers Centre in November 2024. Rogers Communications is the presenting sponsor of those concerts and tickets will go on sale Aug. 9, with verified fan registration open now through Saturday. Rogers says Swift is set to perform Nov. 14 to 16, and Nov. 21 to 23, 2024, making her the first artist to do six nights at the stadium as part of a single tour. The announceme