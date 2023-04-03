Tel Aviv Scientists Record Sounds Emitted From Plants Under Stress

Scientists at Tel Aviv University have recorded and analyzed plants communicating in sound for the first time, according to new research released on March 30.

The click-like sounds, resembling the popping of popcorn, are emitted at a volume similar to human speech, but at high frequencies, beyond the hearing range of the human ear, the Tel Aviv University said.

The researchers said they found that plants usually emit sounds when they are under stress, and that each plant and each type of stress is associated with a specific identifiable sound.

While imperceptible to the human ear, the sounds can probably be heard by animals, such as bats, mice, and insects.

“Our findings suggest that the world around us is full of plant sounds, and that these sounds contain information – for example about water scarcity or injury,” Professor Lilach Hadany, who led the study, said.

"We believe that humans can also utilize this information, given the right tools – such as sensors that tell growers when plants need watering."