Tehran students hold vigils for Mahsa Amini

STORY: Video obtained by Reuters shows students in the entrance hall of a faculty of Khajeh Nasir Toosi University of Technology singing at a vigil for Mahsa. The word Masah was spelled out in candles on a table.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video from the features of the entrance hall which match file imagery of the building. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date it was filmed but a reliable source said it was filmed on Wednesday (October 26).

In a second video, students at the Rafsanjani University Complex are filmed clapping and chanting in protest. The location of the video was verified by building characteristics which matched file imagery. Reuters was not able to confirm the date the video was filmed.