Two 14-year-old boys made the best of heavy rain in Leesburg, Alabama, on Sunday, September 4, by using a sidewalk as a water slide.

Nina Corya recorded this video showing one of the teens floating down the sidewalk in an inflatable ring at Chesnut Bay Resort. Alabama received heavy rainfall on Sunday, with flood watches and warnings continuing into Monday. Credit: Nina Corya via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]