Teens injured in shooting; Mayor to bring back youth curfew
Two teenagers were injured Sunday night in a shooting at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore police told 11 News. There was a large police presence of dozens of officers near the Shake Shack and World Trade Center in the 400 block of East Pratt Street at the Inner Harbor around 9:11 p.m. as officers were breaking up fights in a large crowd of some 200 young people. As officers arrested a person in the fights, someone fired shots. Police said the teens injured in the shooting are 14 and 16; one is in stable condition and the other is in critical condition.