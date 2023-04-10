Teens injured in shooting; Mayor to bring back youth curfew

ABC News

Seven months after the beginning of the "Women Life Freedom" movement in Iran, a tangible impact is being felt across the country as many women are still refusing to wear their hijab in public and they continue to share their stories on social media. Meanwhile, hardliner supporters of the Islamic Republic regime have been gearing up for severe pushbacks against the resistance movement. In an address to Iran's top officials on Tuesday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leader of the Islamic Republic, said that removing the hijab is a "plot" designed by "the enemy" and is "haram based on Sharia and also politically" as he urged authorities to develop plans for the "issue."