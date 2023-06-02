Teens arrested in death of 52-year-old Tracy man found near construction site

An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of a man whose body was found near a construction site in Tracy, according to police. Cesar Martinez, 18, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on murder, kidnapping and carjacking charges. The 17-year-old was booked into juvenile hall on the same charges, police said. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/2-teens-arrested-death-52-year-old-tracy-man-found-near-construction-site-police/44067800