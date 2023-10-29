Teenager shot overnight in OKC after attempting to steal security guard's gun

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A new poll suggests Canadians are roughly split down the middle when it comes to handing out Halloween candy this year. Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided. For those with kids in their household, the proportion of those dishing out treats jumps to 63 per cent. But an even greater proportion of families with kids plan to take advanta