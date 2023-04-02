Teenager receives award named for Mo Gaba
A 13-year-old boy received an award named in honor of Mo Gaba at the 45th annual Ed Block Courage Awards held Saturday night in downtown Baltimore. The Ed Block Courage Awards are given to an NFL player whose teammates believe is a role model of inspiration, sportsmanship and courage. The Ed Block Courage Award Foundation assists thousands of abused, neglected and at-risk children across the country. Last year, the event added another special category, the Mo Gaba Power of Positivity and Perseverance Award, named after the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles superfan who lost his life to cancer in 2020 at the age of 14.