Teenager fatally shot after attending junior prom, family says
Baltimore police are looking for the person who killed a teenager after he attended his junior prom. Police said officers were called around 3:37 a.m. to the 1700 block of East Lafayette Avenue, where they found a shooting victim, who was taken to a hospital, where he died. Family members identified the victim as 17-year-old Jasmine Brunson Jr. They said he had just went to his junior prom and was at an after party at an Airbnb when gunshot rang out.