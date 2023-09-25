Teenager dies in moped crash during police pursuit in central London

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Two people are dead and at least two others are injured after late-night shootings in Toronto's northwest end on Saturday. City police allege one group of people drove up to another shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive area and an unspecified number of shots were fired. Const. Victor Kwong would not say whether there was an exchange of gunfire between the two groups, but says a 20-year-old man died at the scene. The first group drove away, but Kwong said