Teenager dies in moped crash during police pursuit in central London
Teenager dies in moped crash during police pursuit in central London
Teenager dies in moped crash during police pursuit in central London
A storm hit the city of Temple in Texas on September 24, causing power outages.The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area, alerting to the possibility of damaging winds and hail.Footage shared by @KawaiiTsundoku shows lightning during the storm.The source told Storyful the footage was filmed during a power outage in the neighborhood. Credit: @KawaiiTsundoku via Storyful
The 89-year-old Italian actress fell at her Swiss home and sustained "serious fractures".
Putting on a fashion show in the stands.
Miley Cyrus has transformed her hair, dyeing her locks a dark brunette colour. Previously, the singer was rocking a two-toned blonde and brown look.
CBC's Salimah Shivji reports from India's Sikh-majority Punjab state, where some locals are feeling the fallout from Canada's bombshell allegations over the government of India's involvement in the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Including breathable picks from Hanes, Calvin Klein, and more.
A network of secret tunnels hidden under central London for decades will soon be opened up to the public under an ambitious £220 million plan for a huge new tourist attraction “as iconic as the London Eye” unveiled today.The Kingsway Exchange tunnels, an expanse of 8,000 sq m of passageways several hundred feet below High Holborn, were shrouded in mystery for most of the 20th century with details covered by the government’s Official Secrets Act, because of their wartime role as a base for MI6 officials.
The legendary Italian actress turned 89 on Sept. 20 The post Sophia Loren in Post-Operation Recovery Following Severe Bathroom Fall, Hip Fractures appeared first on TheWrap.
We've never been more excited for fall.
The Italian film icon suffered several injuries, including a serious fracture to her femur
The "Flowers" singer casually debuted the new look on Instagram, sending her fans on a trip down memory lane
First reviews for Peter Dinklage’s new movie land as Rotten Tomatoes score is revealed.
Corn might be a perfectly wholesome vegetable in and of itself, but the business that produces and distributes is across the world can be downright nefarious.
Attorney Kevin Boden and parents Hannelore and Uwe Romeike, who face deportation 15 years after moving to the U.S. to homeschool their children, join 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the ordeal.
TORONTO — Two people are dead and at least two others are injured after late-night shootings in Toronto's northwest end on Saturday. City police allege one group of people drove up to another shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive area and an unspecified number of shots were fired. Const. Victor Kwong would not say whether there was an exchange of gunfire between the two groups, but says a 20-year-old man died at the scene. The first group drove away, but Kwong said
It's all too easy to overcook or undercook bacon. So, here are 10 tried and true methods that will result in perfectly cooked bacon every time.
A North York couple has found themselves facing a massive car repair bill mere months after buying a brand new Lexus and it's all because of their attempts to protect their new vehicle — one of the most stolen makes in Ontario.Mitchell Levine and his wife considered themselves loyal Lexus customers, even after they lost two vehicles, including a Lexus, to thieves within the past 16 months. So when they visited Ken Shaw Toyota last July, the couple say they told the sales person they wanted to ad
This Morning dental expert Dr Uchenna Okoye sadly passed away on Friday 15 September and her cause of death has been confirmed
Jasmine shocked her costars with a trip to the New York studio once her American Visa was finally approved — but not everyone was thrilled to see her
Cuoco uploaded a cute image of her and Pelphrey giving their daughter a kiss, as the baby looked somewhat confused