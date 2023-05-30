Teenage Boy Among Seven Injured in Russian Shelling on East Ukraine Village, Police Say

A 15-year-old was among seven people injured in Russian shelling on the eastern Ukrainian village of Kivsharivka on Monday, May 29, Kharkiv Oblast Police said.

Footage released by Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synyehubov showed heavy damage to multiple apartment buildings in the village.

Police said they had opened a war crimes investigation in accordance with Ukraine’s criminal code. Credit: Oleh Synyehubov via Storyful