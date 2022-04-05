Teen Snorkeler Touches Great White Shark's Tail in Florida

A teenager touched the tail of a great white shark during one of two close shark encounters while snorkelling in Martin County, Florida, in late March.

Nick Bailey told Storyful he was snorkelling near Stuart on March 25 when he saw the first great white swimming toward him. Video captured on his GoPro shows the shark gliding through the water nearby before swimming away.

Bailey said he went out snorkelling again the following day and met another shark. He filmed himself gently grabbing the shark’s tail before the marine predator swam away.

“It was the craziest moment of my life!” Bailey told Storyful.

Bailey, a 17-year-old from southeast Florida, regularly documents his fishing and snorkelling adventures on Instagram. Credit: nick__bailey15 via Storyful