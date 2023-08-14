Teen shot, killed in Owen County days before school starts

Local Journalism Initiative
After an extensive investigation, the Halton Police Auto Theft Task Force has successfully dismantled an organized international stolen auto network, arresting two male suspects. The operation, which spanned six months and involved collaboration with various agencies, has led to the recovery of 45 stolen vehicles with an estimated value of approximately 3 million dollars. The breakthrough came in February 2023 when investigators executed search warrants in Burlington and Mississauga, apprehendin