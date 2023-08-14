Teen shot, killed in Owen County days before school starts

The Canadian Press

BLACKFALDS, Alta. — Mounties in central Alberta say one of their officers has been charged with theft. RCMP say they were made aware of allegations in May 2022 that an officer had items seized from the Blackfalds Detachment. They say several items allegedly stolen from the exhibit room at the Blackfalds Detachment were found in the officer’s home in Red Deer last month. Mounties did not say what was found during the search. Cpl. Brandon Smith, who is 44, has been charged with two counts each of