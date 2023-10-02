Teen shot, killed in Euclid early Sunday

Reuters

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, may get a legal boost from an unlikely source - the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court - when he contests his indictment on firearms-related charges, thanks to the reasoning expressed by the justices in their most recent expansion of gun rights. Hunter Biden, 53, is expected to plead not guilty on Tuesday in Delaware to unlawfully possessing a gun as an illegal drug user and lying about his drug use on a background check form when he bought a Colt Cobra revolver in 2018. The Supreme Court's June 2022 ruling in a case called New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen set a new standard to apply in judging the legality of gun restrictions imposed by governments - declaring that they must be consistent with the U.S. "historical tradition of firearm regulation."