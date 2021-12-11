Teen pilot lands in Seoul in record solo-flight

BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**

In August, the 19 year-old British-Belgian pilot departed from Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in western Belgium on her 32,000-mile journey, which is to span five continents and 52 countries.

Rutherford, who hopes to become an astronaut, expects to complete her journey by mid-January.

She is chasing the title held by from Shaesta Wais, who became the youngest woman to fly solo round the world at age 30 in 2017.

The youngest male record holder, Mason Andrews, was 18 years old when he made the journey in 2018.