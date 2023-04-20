Teen killed after vehicle collides with home in South Jackson

CBC

Nine people who tried to illegally cross from Canada into the U.S. were detained on Tuesday, after the group called police for help as some were experiencing hypothermia in a flooded bog in northern Minnesota, U.S. officials say. Steve Gust, the sheriff in Minnesota's Roseau County, said some in the group were detained after calling 911 in the morning for help. Others were sent to hospital for treatment for hypothermia, he told The Canadian Press. In addition to the nine people who were detained