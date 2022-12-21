Teen kidnapped during home invasion in Phoenix
Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe rolled out five-forwards on the power play against Washington, with Mitch Marner at the point but despite the team's struggles with the man-advantage, the Maple Leafs might be better served with Rasmus Sandin in the long-run.
NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was
DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se
SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored the late game-winner to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots, with both Winnipeg goals coming on the power play. The Kraken snapped a two-game losing skid and won for just the second time in seven games. “Just a bit more grit. I think we kind of lost that the last couple of games,” McCann said. “We haven’t played with that jam,
Bassitt's competitive energy and hatred for losing was more than evident as the newly-signed pitcher was introduced to Blue Jays fans on Monday.
A Windsor, Ont. author has written three books in collaboration with hockey legend Bobby Orr. But her latest project also has her brushing up with the likes of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra and former CBC chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge. Kara Kootstra was contacted by the orchestra's music director Robert Franz about the project. He had lined up a Toronto composer to write a piece of music to accompany her book Bobby Orr and the Hand Me Down Skates as part of the symphony's Christmas CD. "
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last
Toronto FC, which tied a franchise record in conceding 66 goals last season, moved to bolster its defence Monday by signing free agent Matt Hedges to a two-year contract. The 32-year-old has spent his entire 11-season career with FC Dallas and is the franchise leader in games, starts and minutes played. The six-foot-four centre back made 349 appearances in all competitions for Dallas, which in 2014 made him became the youngest captain in franchise history. Hedges was named MLS Defender of the Ye
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed to a $177 million, seven-year contract on Saturday, adding the All-Star shortstop to their rebuilding project. The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to two people familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical. Chicago went 74-88 this year and finished third in the NL Central. It was its second straight losing season, but it went 40-31 in its last 71 g
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a
The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: "The team is really happy with today's results, it gives us a lot of confidence for the last ha
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an