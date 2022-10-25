Teen fires gun by mistake, killing woman
An investigation is underway after a teen accidentally fired a gun and killed a woman near the Superstition Springs Mall, police say.
Scorpio season starts off with a bang as the intense sign not only has a new moon coming up on...
"There's nothing wrong with having texture on your skin. My issue is the itchiness that's been happening and the irritation," Lizzo said
The lightest neutron star yet found could pove to be an exotic form of matter — and will teach scientists a thing or two either way
Mountainous parts of south-central New Mexico resembled a winter wonderland on Monday, October 24, following a bout of heavy snow and strong winds.Video from Shirley Estes shows conditions on Monday morning at her home in Ruidoso, a resort town located in the Sierra Blanca mountain range.The National Weather Service in Albuquerque said residents should expect 2 to 5 inches of snow high elevation areas. Credit: Shirley Estes via Storyful
Drone footage captured the beautiful scene of snowflakes descending on fall foliage in Wheeler Canyon, Utah, on Sunday, October 23.This footage was captured by Justin McFarland, who told Storyful that this was the first snowstorm of the season.Other social media users also posted footage of the snow fall. Credit: Justin McFarland via Storyful
Kate Middleton's younger brother previously revealed that his dog Mabel had welcomed a litter of eight puppies this summer
Ever since Kim Kardashian shared her famous contouring selfie, the products skyrocketed in popularity. Here, we rounded up the best best cream contour palettes and pots, including expert insight from New York City-based makeup artist Jaleesa Jaikaran.
Celebrities and members of the royal family run in similar circles, and even famous people get starstruck sometimes.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Rudolfs Balcers and Josh Mahura each had third-period goals and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Wednesday night. Balcers’ goal, his first with Florida after signing in the offseason, put the Panthers on top for good. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots for the Panthers, who have won three of four to open the season. Travis Konency, James van Riemsdyk and Nick Seeler scored for Philadelphia. Kevin Hayes had two
MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against
OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, while Shane Pinto scored in his fifth consecutive game as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Monday. Playing without forward Josh Norris and netminder Anton Forsberg due to injury, Derick Brassard up front and Magnus Hellberg in goal, made their season debuts for the Senators. All Hellberg did was stop 30-of-32 shots, while Brassard scored in the third period. After stealing the puck at his own blue line, Brassard went down the i
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel has his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson, Chandler Stephen
The longtime face of Hockey Night in Canada shared his two cents on the impassioned Twitter thread posted by former co-worker Tara Slone.
MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the
NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in
With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.
CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen
Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton discusses his opening night performance, checking in and hearing the crowd roar and more.
ANTWERP, Belgium — Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 European Open after defeating Dan Evans of the U.K. in a gruelling match on Friday that lasted two hours 41 minutes. Auger-Aliassime dropped the first set 6-4, then bounced back with 7-6(4), 6-2 wins to take the match. The Canadian will face Richard Gasquet of France in a Saturday morning semifinal. Dominic Thiem of Austria will play American Sebastian Korda in the other semifinal. Against Evans, A