Teen arrested after loaded gun found in school

Baltimore County police charged a teenager as an adult in connection with a loaded gun found inside Chesapeake High School. According to sources with knowledge of the incident, school officials spotted several things out of the ordinary the moment the student arrived for class. The I-Team has learned the gun was discovered following a head's up observation by school officials. The student wore a red backpack, which he never has brought to school. He left the backpack in a classroom in which students were soon excused for lunch.