Tedy Bruschi on Patriots: I see growing pains for them next year

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz is joined by 3-time Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi at Super Bowl LIX Radio Row who gives his thoughts on the growing pains that the New England Patriots are going through. Tedy joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Abbott.

Video Transcript

We're hanging out with Patriots legend my guy Teddy Bruschi.

Teddy joining us on behalf of global healthcare leader Abbott's 3-time Super Bowl champion, wearing one of the rings this past year, Teddy teamed with Abbott to help launch Heart Mates, a community for people impacted by cardiovascular conditions.

You can learn more and join the Heart Mates team.

Visit Abbott.com/heartmates.

We'll get into that in a second because I want to talk to you about that.

I know it's important work.

First, got to play a game, OK?

It's a card game.

It's called What's in the Tarot Cards.

So I'm gonna lay out three cards.

We're gonna do a little reading.

I lay out three cards.

You pick whichever one you want.

I'll flip it over and there's a question that corresponds with it.

So go to the middle.

He goes with the middle.

Easy choice here, and he gets the moon, and the moon is about intuition and dreams.

So my guy Randy Moss.

I know.

Look at that.

You only worked with him every like let let Randy know we turned him into a card.

All right, intuition and dreams when you look into the future for the New England Patriots, a franchise you know incredibly well, Rael with the future of the Patriots, what do you see?

I still see some growing pains next year.

I mean, I hope that they're competitive in December where they maybe can make one of those 76 seed teams.

I don't know, but right now they need a lot that needs to be done to help them, and I want to see the development of Drake and Josh McDaniels possibly knowing this is nowhere close to Tom Brady right now, so.

Based on his talents, how hard, and I'm not even like for fans it's impossible.

I'm even talking about for an organization.

You go from being Tom Brady, you guys just won every single year to now living the way the rest of the world lives, like trying to figure out what the future looks like.

How hard is that for just the organization to adjust to?

Yeah, it's hard for sort of former players like myself to adjust to watch.

What's been going on there the last few years and just the exit of Bill, the firing of Gerard Mayo, and then just giving him one year and then Frabo coming back.

It's like we know the formula, right?

You've seen this for 20 years.

Let's get this right and do the right things to build a football team.

Are they back on the right track now?

We'll see.

OK, you're here with Abbott.

I know.

This means a lot to you.

Talk to me like what what are you here for and why is it?

Tell everybody why it means so much.

Alright, I'm here to promote Heart Mates, which is uh which is a community we're trying to create that all heart survivors and stroke survivors, any cardiovascular event that you may have, that you can have a community of support.

Community means so much in crisis, so it's really beautiful that you're doing it again.

You guys can check out Abbott.com/heartmates.

Teddy, always.