Ted Karras, Joe Mixon on Joe Burrow's injury
Bengals captains Ted Karras and Joe Mixon spoke about Joe Burrow's wrist injury following Cincinnati's Thursday Night Football loss to the Ravens.
The family of the late Chiefs player said: “He touched so many lives as a result of his love for the Lord and his special talents on and off the field.”
Charissa Thompson said on a Barstool Sports podcast that she has fabricated remarks when she can't get access during the game.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly said Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg 'expressed his remorse and disappointment' after a locker-room theft at the Rose Bowl.
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — The Toronto Argonauts say their medical personnel didn't see any indication star quarterback Chad Kelly suffered a head injury during the East Division final. On Wednesday, Kelly suggested to 3DownNation — a website that covers Canadian football — that he suffered head trauma during Toronto's 38-17 loss Saturday to the Montreal Alouettes. In a statement Thursday, the Argos said not only did their medical personnel not see any indication of injury, they weren't made aware of
Herman said she "was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods" in the new filing
Max Verstappen has caused major embarrassment for Formula One on the eve of its £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix, describing it as “99 per cent show and one per cent sporting event” and admitting he was not a fan of the decision to race in the city.
Given that Ohtani has offered remarkably few indications of his current preferences, we can only broadly speculate as to what might sway his ultimate decision beyond money — which might not even be the biggest factor.
Why did the Browns trade Joshua Dobbs and gamble at backup QB?
With the help of Tiger Woods' son Charlie, The Benjamin School's boys golf team won a fourth Florida High School state championship.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals how he's valuing the signal-callers for the rest of the 2023 season.
The NBA has walked a tightrope with Draymond Green, recognizing the fire with which he plays and the unsportsmanlike activities he has committed.
The NBA said Green's penalty for the headlock on Gobert "is based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”
"I think you crashed the site!!,” Kelce joked to McElhenney after the actor told him he placed a new bid
Australia booked their place in Sunday’s showpiece against in-form hosts India with a three-wicket win over South Africa.
Our analysts share their Week 11 predictions, including two rookie receivers being ready to deliver for fantasy managers.
There’s going to be an opening on Chicago Fire‘s ambulance. Again. Kara Killmer will return to the NBC drama in Season 12 — but it will be her last year as paramedic Sylvie Brett, TVLine has learned. The exact timetable/episode for her exit has not been revealed yet. Killmer joined Fire in the Season 3 …
NAPLES, Fla. — The CPKC Women’s Open has won the LPGA Tour’s highest tournament honour for the second consecutive year. The event, hosted Aug. 24-27 at Vancouver’s Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, was named the back-to-back winner of tour's tournament of the Year at the LPGA's annual year-end tournament awards Wednesday night. “We really have a secret sauce,” tournament director Ryan Paul told The Canadian Press at the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour season. “It’s
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan announced Thursday that football coach Jim Harbaugh will serve the remainder of a three-game suspension from the Big Ten in return for the conference ending its investigation into a scheme to steal opponents’ play-calling signals. The settlement between the parties is the latest twist in a monthlong saga involving one of college football’s most recognizable programs, one of its most successful coaches, and allegations a low-level Michigan staffer purchased ticket
Giving Domi a chance to be the team's third-line centre has helped solve the team's structural issues up front.
Pittsburgh Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith is still taking one for the team. Even at 70. Smith says he tore the rotator cuff in his right shoulder off the bone in three places when Steelers safety Damontae Kazee plowed over him on the sideline at the end of Kazee's game-clinching interception return in last Sunday's victory over Green Bay. Kazee picked off Packers quarterback Jordan Love at the goal line and then raced down the Steelers sideline before stepping out of bounds while