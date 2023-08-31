Ted Cruz says Biden administration can 'kiss my a--' over proposed beer limit
Ted Cruz says Biden administration can 'kiss my a--' over proposed beer limitNewsmax
Ted Cruz says Biden administration can 'kiss my a--' over proposed beer limitNewsmax
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been a mediocre, ineffective leader since coming to power in 2015. Every time you believe he’s reached the lowest depths of political incompetence, he finds a new way to sink even further into the muck. As fate would have it, the most unserious government in Canadian history has reached another new low. Global Affairs Canada adjusted its international travel advisory this week to warn the LGBTQ+ community against supposed discrimination they may face in
The former New Jersey governor reveals why he's living "rent-free" inside the former president's head.
Ramaswamy asked Democratic presidential candidate Rev. Al Sharpton in 2003 why he should vote for him given his lack of formal political experience.
The former Trump advisor will not be allowed to claim executive privilege by former president Donald Trump at his contempt of Congress trial, which starts next week.
Three Democratic candidates and 12 Republican candidates have announced their camapaign for president
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Republicans in Washington and Georgia began attacking Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis immediately after she announced the Aug. 14 indictment of former President Donald Trump for conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. But others, including Gov. Brian Kemp, have been conspicuous in their unwillingness to pile on. Kemp, who had previously survived scathing attacks from Trump over his refusal to endorse the former president's false claims about
Congressman Jamie Raskin wants answers about Jared Kushner's $3 billion Saudi-backed fund and his relationship with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The former Trump attorney and co-defendant had insisted he had "lots of evidence of fraud."
Elie Mystal, an attorney and justice correspondent for The Nation, said he had previously believed Trump would dodge trial before the 2024 election.
The "projection king" was mocked on social media over his latest bizarre rant.
Donald Trump borrowed money to post $200,000 bail in Georgia, a sign he could not come up with the full sum himself.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump defended his real estate empire and his presidency in a face-to-face clash with the New York attorney general suing him for fraud, testifying at a closed-door grilling in April that his company is flush with cash — and claiming he saved “millions of lives” by deterring nuclear war when he was president. Trump, in testimony made public Wednesday, said it was a “terrible thing” that Attorney General Letitia James was suing him over claims he made on annual financial st
The Senate minority leader appeared unable to speak with reporters in Kentucky, just a month after a similarly scary episode on Capitol Hill.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskiy announced a “positive dynamic” on the front line near Bakhmut, without providing more details, following reports that Kyiv’s forces are advancing in the south. Most Read from BloombergUBS Flags Cost Cuts After $29 Billion Credit Suisse WindfallUS Health Officials Urge Moving Pot to Lower-Risk CategoryHong Kong to Shut Down City Before Super Typhoon Saola HitsEurope's Biggest Oil Company Quietly Shelves a Radical Plan to Shrink It
ReutersRudy Giuliani on Wednesday lost a defamation suit filed by two Georgia election workers after a federal judge deemed him unable to produce and preserve substantial electronic evidence or respond to subpoenas, resulting in a “default” judgement.In a fiery 57-page ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell, Giuliani was chided line after line for “donning a cloak of victimization” and undermining the discovery process in what should have been a “straight-forward defamation case.”“Ra
INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Earlier this summer, a GOP-controlled board in an Iowa county decided that the person who would oversee their local elections would be a fellow Republican who had no specific experience running elections and who made prior social media posts questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential contest. Local Democrats were outraged — and David Whipple's stint as county auditor didn’t last long. On Tuesday, voters in Warren County overwhelmingly decided to replace Whipple wi
The Ukrainian military has breached a section of Russia’s main defensive line on the southern front, video footage suggests.
The MSNBC host said a new development about the former New York mayor could undercut one of Trump's legal arguments.
Could financial disclosure reports from Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito revive the debate over Supreme Court ethics
Fox News' Peter Doocy appeared to be readying conservatives for the possibility of new health guidelines on drinking, despite no news of the sort being announced.