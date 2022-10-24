Ted Cruz Booed at Yankee Stadium
Texas Sen Ted Cruz was booed by nearby members of the crowd at Yankee Stadium on October 23, where the Yankees were facing the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.
Video filmed by reporter Hunter Walker shows the senator being booed, while one fan takes a selfie with him. Cruz “got one fan and a lot of boos,” Walker tweeted.
Cruz was at the game supporting the Astros. He posted a photo of himself with the caption, “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros.”
The Astros won on the night 6-5, to make it a sweep against the New York team. They play the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. Credit: Hunter Walker via Storyful