Tecumseh police say city can sleep easy after tips get dangerous criminal off streets
EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. Zach Hyman, Tyson Barrie, Evander Kane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (3-3). Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust responded for the Penguins (4-1-1) who lost for the first time in regulation time this NHL season. Edmonton scored a rare first goal of the game 4:26 into
HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the
MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it
Atletico Ottawa's Ollie Bassett and Ballou Tabla and Forge FC's Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson, Kyle Bekker and Woobens Pacius, whose teams meet Sunday in the Canadian Premier League championship game, are among the 10 finalists for the CPL's inaugural Players' Player of the Year award. It's the first league award to be decided by a player vote. Others on the shortlist are Pacific FC's Manny Aparicio and Alejandro Diaz, Cavalry FC's Ali Musse, Valour FC's Sean Rea and York United FC's Mo Babouli. T
J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.
ANTWERP, Belgium — Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 European Open after defeating Dan Evans of the U.K. in a gruelling match on Friday that lasted two hours 41 minutes. Auger-Aliassime dropped the first set 6-4, then bounced back with 7-6(4), 6-2 wins to take the match. The Canadian will face Richard Gasquet of France in a Saturday morning semifinal. Dominic Thiem of Austria will play American Sebastian Korda in the other semifinal. Against Evans, A
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday. Four-time champion the United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined in a tournament expanded for the first time to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four. The U.S. w
EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game
CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it will not collect a participant assessment fee for the upcoming season. Several provincial organizations had already withheld those fees — typically $3 per participant, including players, coaches, team volunteers and officials — from Hockey Canada in the wake of an ongoing scandal that has embroiled the national sports body for months. Hockey Canada drew widespread criticism when it was revealed in May it had paid an undisclosed settlement to a woman in London, Ont
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night. Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson’s goal 42 seconds into the third gave Vegas a 2-1 lead and held up for his 15th career game-winner. Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio each scored their first of the season for the Golden Knights. Kessel
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 Tuesday night. Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his first win this season for Arizona, which won for the second time in its opening six-game road trip. Johnny Gaudreau, Kent Johnson and Andrew Peeke scored for Columbus, which lost for the fifth time in eight g
MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to
EDMONTON — Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the shutout as the St. Louis Blues remained perfect on the season with a 2-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Torey Krug and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues (3-0-0), who have had plenty of practice time with a light schedule to start the season. The Oilers dropped to 2-3-0 on their season-starting six-game homestand. Oilers goalie Jack Campbell had 21 saves in the loss. St. Louis started the scoring on the power play five minutes into
CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.
MONTREAL — For most teams, finishing the season with the league's third-best record, playing in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and breaking both club and Major League Soccer records along the way would be cause for celebration. For CF Montreal, it means there is still work to be done, and head coach Wilfried Nancy is already looking to get ready for next season. "There's always the next challenge. What we're doing with the players and the staff is something we've planned and building a conne
There's no shortage of Canadian talent in MLB right now.
Ben Flanagan ran to his third Canadian road race record of the year on Sunday, completing the Valencia Half Marathon in 61 minutes for 18th place, a few strides ahead of Canada's fastest-ever marathon runner. Flanagan took 38 seconds off his previous best effort over 21.1 kilometres from Jan. 16 in Houston, where Rory Linkletter ran 1:01:08 in the same race to lower Jeff Schiebler's 23-year-old Canadian mark. Four months ago, Flanagan took down Paul McCloy's 1987 Canadian 10K record by six secon
MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri
VANCOUVER — Injury woes continue to plague the struggling Vancouver Canucks. The team has placed star defenceman Quinn Hughes on injured reserve with a lower-body injury while blue liner Tucker Poolman (undisclosed) has been added to the long-term injured reserve. Noah Juulsen and Guillaume Brisebois have been recalled from the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks. Hughes last played in Vancouver's 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday and head coach Bruce Boudreau said Mond
Horvat offered some bleak words after Canucks fans once again launched jerseys to the ice during a humiliating loss to the Sabres in their home opener.