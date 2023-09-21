Technicians found not guilty in Palm Beach video voyeurism case

Associated Press

Two teenagers face murder charges for targeting a bicyclist in Las Vegas and capturing on video the moment they drove into the man as he pedaled along the side of a road, authorities said Tuesday. Las Vegas police said they have tied the teens to at least three hit-and-run incidents on the morning of Aug. 14. Video shot from the front passenger seat shows the vehicle approaching Probst from behind while he was riding near the curb on an otherwise traffic-free road.