Tears as Swedish, Finnish NATO expansion approved

STORY: "Not that long ago it was said NATO was brain dead. That was wrong. It is exactly the strength of NATO that you don’t hear a lot of it, that it doesn’t play a dominant role when it’s not in the focus of events, but to be there when it is needed. Just like now," German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht told Germany's parliament ahead of the vote.

The result of the vote was met with applause by members of parliament, with a majority voting in favour of it. Germany has become one of the fastest countries to ratify the expansion, coming in closely after Canada, which voted in favour of the expansion on Wednesday (July 6).