Tearful mourners mark Defenders Day in Ukraine

STORY: Dozens of people brought flowers to pay respects to the servicemen killed in action.

In a video address delivered on hills outside the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Ukraine's armed forces for defending the country. He said everything that had been taken away from Ukraine would be returned, and no soldier left in captivity.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24, has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverized cities, and damaged the global economy.

Ukrainian forces have made advances in recent weeks, but Russia has carried out heavy air strikes that hit energy facilities and apartment blocks this week.