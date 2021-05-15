Tear gas used as pro Palestinian march defies Paris ban
There used to be a thing called the Governor’s Cup, a trophy presented to whichever team won the annual regular season series between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. It was supposed to be a way of drumming up hockey interest around the Sunshine State. It never really caught on. Besides, there are far better things to win than some crystal vase. The defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning and the upstart Panthers are about to meet in the postseason for the first time. Game 1 of their Central Division opening-round series is Sunday night on the Panthers’ home ice in Sunrise, Florida. Florida was second in the Central Division, Tampa Bay third. “I think we made giant strides over the course of the year, from this year to last year,” Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. “But it doesn’t matter. It’s what we do now going forward.” The Panthers went 5-2-1 against the Lightning in the regular season, though that seems most irrelevant now given that Tampa Bay’s lineup will be considerably different in this series. The Lightning are getting forward Nikita Kucherov — whose last game was Sept. 28, which just happened to be the night Tampa Bay hoisted the Stanley Cup. He missed the entire regular season with a hip injury. “The big thing for me is to not sit here and say ‘Kucherov is coming back, like all problems are solved,’” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “That would be the absolute wrong way to look at it. I don’t think anybody should be looking at it that way. He’s an exceptional player in this league and he can make things happen. ... But we have to also be careful in the fact that he hasn’t played a game in eight months, and there’s something to be said for that.” It’s not just Kucherov returning: The Lightning are also expecting Steven Stamkos back for this series. He hasn’t played since April 8 with a lower-body injury. “We haven’t had our full team,” Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. They do now. So, all the principals on both sides, except for Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad, seem as if they will be ready for Game 1. “This is all I play for, the playoffs,” Florida’s Patric Hornqvist said. “I don’t care about the regular season. I want to win a Cup.” And he didn’t mean a Governor’s Cup, either. DEFENDING THE CUP This is the first time that Tampa Bay gets to defend the Cup a year after winning it; the first Lightning title in 2004 preceded the season that was lost because of a lockout. Since Pittsburgh went back-to-back in 1991 and 1992, only two franchises have successfully defended the Cup -- Detroit won in 1997 and 1998, and Pittsburgh did it again in 2016 and 2017. THE LEADERS Florida’s Alex Wennberg had five goals against the Lightning in the regular season, more than anyone else had in the eight head-to-head meetings. Tyler Johnson and Brayden Point each had four for Tampa Bay; Frank Vatrano had four for the Panthers. Florida’s Aleksander Barkov and Wennberg each had eight points, and Jonathan Huberdeau added seven for the Panthers. Stamkos has 68 points in 34 career games against Florida; no skater has played in more Panthers-Lightning games than he has. THE GOALIES Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky swept the Lightning out of the playoffs in 2019 when he was in Columbus and will get the Game 1 start for the Panthers. Tampa Bay is going with Andrei Vasilevskiy, who backstopped the Lightning on their way to the title last year and capped it with a Cup-clinching shutout against Dallas in Game 6. But the Panthers scored nine goals off Vasilevskiy in the final two games of the regular season. Q VS. COOP Quenneville has won three Stanley Cups as a coach, all with Chicago, and that’s more than any active coach in these playoffs. “His guys play really hard,” Cooper said. “He knows what he wants in a player (and) knows how to get it out of them.” The Tampa Bay-Florida series is one of two first-round matchups featuring two Cup-winning coaches. The other is Pittsburgh against the New York Islanders, with Penguins coach Mike Sullivan facing off against the Isles’ Barry Trotz. STATE BATTLES Florida will join California, New York and Pennsylvania as states that have had an in-state NHL playoff series. There have been Sunshine State playoff showdowns in other sports — the Miami Dolphins lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL playoffs after the 1999 season, and the Miami Heat beat the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 1997 NBA playoffs. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The biggest soccer crowd in England since players started taking a knee saw the anti-racism gesture booed by some fans before the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester on Saturday. The jeering was heard over some applause as more than 20,000 supporters were allowed inside Wembley Stadium after producing negative coronavirus test results. It is the largest gathering of any form in Britain since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Players started taking a knee when the Premier League resumed from its 100-day shutdown in June 2020 as part of calls to eradicate racial injustice in society following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
The Vegas Golden Knights have set a new standard for the expansion team in professional sports, enjoying a remarkable amount of success over just four NHL seasons. They reached the Stanley Cup finals in their first year and advanced to the Western Conference finals after the pandemic pause last season. Their 40 wins this year were the most in the league. They've never missed the playoffs. Their all-time record, sample size notwithstanding, is the best of the NHL's 31 franchises. The Minnesota Wild haven't played along. Their 11-2-3 overall record against Vegas, including 6-0-2 at home, is by far the best of any opponent of the Golden Knights. “We know that we’ve outplayed them a lot of times this season,” Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek said, “and I think we know how to play them to be successful.” They're about to meet in the postseason for the first time, with Game 1 on Sunday afternoon on the Las Vegas Strip. “We’ve had good rounds and bad rounds, and we know what to expect. We have a lot of playoff experience as a group. Obviously, we’re not going to have an easy path if we want to go all the way, but we have the gamers in that locker room and I’m pretty confident that we could go a long way here,” Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault said. Vegas tied Colorado for the most points in the league in this abbreviated season, losing the Presidents' Trophy to the Avalanche on the regulation wins tiebreaker, but the second-best record in the league didn't exactly buy the Golden Knights a break. The Wild went 5-1-2 against them this season, though the Golden Knights had a 28-24 edge in scoring. Six of the eight games were decided by one goal, and the most recent of these mostly thrilling matchups on May 5 also included the rough stuff on top of the scoring action with 30 penalty minutes doled out in the first period. “It’s always been back and forth and physical and heavy. So it suits us well," Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. "They’re a great team. We’re a great team. So it’s going to be a fun series.” Here are some key angles to follow: PROTECTION PLAN The Golden Knights allowed the fewest goals (124) in the league this season, giving Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner their share of the William M. Jennings Trophy. Fleury had the second-best save percentage (.928) among goalies with more than 25 games played, a sparkling season during which he moved into third place on the NHL's all-time wins list. “For me, they're hands down the best goalie tandem in the league,” Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer said. “I like to think that trophy — and I’m sure they would say this also — is a team defense trophy. I think they got some good help from our commitment to defending, but those two were outstanding every night for us.” KIRILL THE THRILL Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with 27 goals, giving Minnesota the consensus favorite for the Calder Trophy after his long-awaited arrival from Russia. He scored six times against the Golden Knights, twice in that playoff-style-intense game on May 5 in Minnesota that Vegas won in overtime. “I don't think we can get overly hung up on one player. We just want to focus on ourselves and make sure we're defending hard,” said Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague, whose hard hit to Kaprizov's back next to the benches triggered a series of scrums between the two sides on May 5. EXTRA SEASONING The Wild haven't won a series in the playoffs since 2015, with less know-how to lean on than the Golden Knights, whose core from the 2018 runner-up team largely remains intact. The new acquisitions for Minnesota this season ought to be a big help, though, with goalie Cam Talbot, forward Nick Bonino and defenseman Ian Cole all bringing significant postseason experience. Bonino and Cole both won championships with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017. “Those guys have been fantastic,” general manager Bill Guerin said. “Along with their Stanley Cup experience and all the things that they bring, they’re good people. They’re culture guys.” MISSING MAX The Golden Knights finished strong at 15-3 with 11 regulation wins over their last 18 games, but they'd prefer to be healthier. Forwards Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek and defenseman Alec Martinez have all been sidelined lately due to injuries with no guarantee they'll be ready to start the series. Pacioretty's absence has loomed the largest, with his team-leading 24 goals in 48 games. “It's not an easy thing to take out of our lineup. Obviously, we want him in there. We need him in there, but we have some guys who can step up,” said linemate Mark Stone, who led the Golden Knights with 61 points. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dave Campbell, The Associated Press
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nathan Tella scored his first goal for Southampton in a 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday. The midfielder came off the bench to net the second while Fulham’s consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho scoring his first goal for the London club. Southampton took the lead in the first half when Che Adams scored from a James Ward-Prowse free kick. Tella slotted home a second moments after coming onto the field on the hour mark. Just as Southampton looked to be cruising towards all three points Carvalho pulled one back for Fulham with a well-struck shot off the underside of the bar. Less than 10 minutes later, however, substitute Theo Walcott restored Saints’ two-goal advantage with a clinical finish. With Fulham’s fate already sealed for the season, boss Scott Parker decided to give some of the players who had not featured significantly this season a chance, including a maiden senior start for teenager Carvalho. Southampton moved up to 13th place with two games remaining. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MILAN (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimović will miss the upcoming European Championship because of a knee injury, the Swedish soccer federation said Saturday. Ibrahimović limped out of AC Milan’s 3-0 win at Juventus last weekend and the Sweden forward had further tests on his injured left knee on Saturday. Milan released a statement saying that Ibrahimović will undergo “a conservative treatment of six weeks” and the Swedish soccer federation announced shortly afterward that the 39-year-old had told the national coach that he would not be fit in time for the tournament. “Today, Zlatan has informed Janne Andersson that his injury will stop him from participating in the European Championships this summer,” the federation said in a tweet. “Get excited Zlatan, we hope to see you on the football field again soon!” Ibrahimović came out of international retirement in March, five years after his last match for his country. He produced three assists in his first two starts upon his return, in wins over Georgia and Kosovo in World Cup qualifying. Euro 2020, which was postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, kicks off on June 11. Sweden’s first match is against Spain on June 14. It also plays Poland and Slovakia in Group E. Andersson confirmed that Ibrahimović had informed him earlier Saturday. “Of course, it feels sad, especially for Zlatan but also for us,” Andersson said in a statement. "I hope he is back on the field again as soon as possible.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski equaled the Bundesliga’s record of 40 goals in a season and Augsburg, Mainz and Hertha Berlin all clinched survival in the penultimate round on Saturday. Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg as the Poland forward matched Gerd Müller’s record from 1972. Bayern secured the title last weekend. Augsburg secured top-tier status with a 2-0 win over relegation rival Werder Bremen, which dropped into the playoff place ahead of the last round. Augsburg moved to 36 points, five clear of Bremen in the relegation zone. Arminia Bielefeld moved a point above Bremen with a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim. Both Bielefeld and Bremen can still be overtaken by Cologne, which is a point behind Bremen after battling to a scoreless draw at Hertha. That was enough for Hertha to move to 35 points, four clear of the relegation zone, ensuring its survival after a season that didn’t go to plan. Hertha had been targeting European qualification. Mainz is also safe despite not playing on Saturday. Bo Svensson’s team hosts Borussia Dortmund on Sunday but cannot be caught on 36 points even if it loses its last two games. Eintracht Frankfurt’s hopes of Champions League qualification were dealt a blow in a 4-3 defeat at last-place Schalke. It was just Schalke’s third win all season and it left Frankfurt fifth, a point behind German Cup winner Dortmund, which still has two games to play. The top four qualify for Europe’s premier club competition. Bayer Leverkusen qualified for the second-tier Europa League with a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin. Union capitalized on Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 2-1 defeat at home to Stuttgart to move seventh, which would secure qualification for the Conference League, UEFA’s new third-tier European competition. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic regained his cool after throwing his racket off the court in a grueling, rain-delayed 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 quarterfinal victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Italian Open on Saturday. Djokovic fought back from breaks of his serve in each of the final two sets to reach his eighth consecutive semifinal at the Foro Italico — where he has lifted the trophy five times, most recently last September when the tournament was moved to later in the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m just really, really glad to overcome this challenge,” Djokovic said. "It’s probably the toughest match of the year for me so far.” Djokovic didn’t have much time to rest before he faces home favorite Lorenzo Sonego later Saturday for a spot in the final. “I haven't played too many matches this year, so I don’t feel too exhausted,” Djokovic said. “I’m pumped to get another win today.” Sonego was backed by a loud crowd when he rallied past seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach his first Masters semifinal. Their match was washed out Friday. Fans were allowed to fill 25% of capacity as part of the Italian government’s reopening plan. It was Sonego’s second consecutive win over a top-10 player, after also eliminating No. 4 Dominic Thiem. “It's an emotional moment for me,” Sonego said. “I'm playing my best tennis.” Sonego routed Djokovic 6-2, 6-1 in their only previous meeting, in Vienna last year. Nine-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal was facing big-serving American Reilly Opelka in the other semifinal. In the women’s tournament, Karolina Pliskova reached her third consecutive Rome final with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Petra Martic. French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat two-time Rome champion Elina Svitolina 6-2, 7-5 to advance into the other semifinal later against 17-year-old American Coco Gauff. The Djokovic-Tsitsipas match began on Friday but was suspended overnight with Tsitsipas leading 2-1 in the second set and up a break — with play having already been interrupted for 3½ hours due to the intermittent rain. “It kind of felt like we played two matches,” Djokovic said. “The one yesterday, where he was a better player. He started also better today. I managed somehow to hold my nerves, break his serve in the important moments in the second and also third set. “Completely different conditions today: ball bouncing a bit more, coming to you," he added. “Yesterday it was really slow and muddy on the court.” Djokovic also went the distance to beat Tsitsipas in five sets in last year’s French Open semifinals. This year's French Open starts in two weeks and Djokovic, who has had a difficult start to the clay-court season, appeared frustrated at times with his game. Facing a break point early in the third set, Djokovic attempted a difficult drop shot that landed on top of the net cord and agonizingly bounced back into his side of the court — handing Tsitsipas a 2-1 lead. Djokovic reacted by throwing his racket angrily into the advertising boards lining the side of the court, which drew a code violation warning for unsportsmanlike conduct from the chair umpire. Djokovic’s temper was also an issue during his second-round match this week against Taylor Fritz, when he fumed at the umpire for not stopping play soon enough due to rain. Last year, Djokovic was disqualified from the U.S. Open for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. Djokovic’s behavior once again drew attention away from his exquisite play and court coverage — which was effective even on points he lost. During one particularly long rally, Tsitsipas ran down a drop shot then retreated to the baseline and eventually unleashed a powerful one-handed backhand down the line, to which Djokovic’s forehand reply sailed long. That gave Tsitsipas a break of Djokovic’s serve for a 5-4 lead in the third. But Tsitsipas was left bent over, with one hand on his knee and the other leaning on his racket, which was resting on the clay. Clearly exhausted, Tsitsipas couldn’t then serve out the match. Djokovic quickly took advantage and won three straight games to close it out after 3 hours, 16 minutes of play over two days. ___ More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press