Tear Gas Used During Pro-Abortion Rights Protest Outside Arizona State Capitol Building

Tear gas was used to disperse protesters outside the Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix on June 24, CNN reported, after a Supreme Court ruling overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Bart Graves, told CNN that “troopers deployed tear gas after a crowd of protesters repeatedly pounded on the glass doors of the State Senate Building.”

This video showing the scene was recorded by Hannah Miller.

Protests took place nationwide on Friday, in response to the 5-4 court ruling. Credit: Hannah Miller via Storyful