Teams search for victims of collapsed Miami building

Search teams detected sounds of banging and other noises but no voices coming from the mounds of debris hours after a large section of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, a barrier island town across Biscayne Bay from the city of Miami, crumbled to the ground, authorities said.

What caused the 40-year-old high-rise to collapse was not immediately known, though local officials said the tower was undergoing "recertification" repairs and that an adjacent building was under construction.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters that 99 people were unaccounted for and that 53 others whose whereabouts were initially unknown had since been located, though he did not make clear whether everyone in the second group was alive.