Teams scour for fire survivors near Oregon border

STORY: Since erupting on Friday, the fast-moving McKinney Fire has forced some 2,000 residents to flee while destroying homes and critical infrastructure, mostly in Siskiyou County, home to the Klamath National Forest, according to a statement from Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday.

Authorities have yet to quantify the extent of property losses, but the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in an update posted on Monday that more than 4,900 homes were threatened by flames.

Resident Roger Derry, who moved to the area in 1977, said the loss was extensive.

"Our 100-year-old homes, a lodge that was built in 1920, it's now gone. Herbert Hoover's fishing and hunting lodge cabin, his club, it's burned and gone now also. Our community hall has been burned to the ground. Our post office is basically burned and gutted. There's so much loss of the families here," he said.

Already the largest blaze in California this year, the fire has charred 55,493 acres (22,457 hectares) of drought-stressed timber and remained at 0% containment, Cal Fire reported.

The two bodies from the McKinney fire were found on Sunday in a car parked in a residential driveway west of the community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Monday. The agency said it would have no further information until the next of kin were notified.

Forensic investigators dressed in white protective suits sifted through debris from the vehicle and collected remains for identification. A sheriff's spokesperson on the scene said skid marks were found on the driveway.

Elsewhere along a highway running through the fire zone, an Oregon-based volunteer search-and-rescue team with cadaver dogs combed the grounds of other incinerated properties for signs of possible additional victims.