Team USA Women’s Hockey routs ROC, Women's Slopestyle snowboarders advance to final round, and first medals of Beijing Games handed out | What You Missed
- Beijing Games
Team USA saw another dominant performance from its women's hockey team, which defeated the Russian Olympic Committee to improve to 2-0. Three Americans qualified for the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle finals, the most of any nation. Plus, the first medals of the Olympics were handed out in an action-packed Saturday in Beijing.