Team USA stars reveal favorite international players ahead of World Cup

The USWNT respects their World Cup competition, revealing to Yahoo Sports their favorite international players, spanning the globe from Brazil to Australia.

Video Transcript

EMILY SONNETT: I think Debinha, Brazil. I think she's so special, so good, fast, fit, skilled. She's got it all. That's someone who I'll be watching, but I also love that I've played against her and can see someone like that or people in the league can be on the world stage. And we can all see.

ALANA COOK: I think I've always enjoyed watching Wendie Renard and kind of her dominance. As a fellow center back, it is very admirable.

ALYSSA THOMPSON: Sam Kerr, for sure, she's such an amazing player, and the goal she scores are crazy.

ALYSSA NAEHER: Marta, Marta is certainly on my list of internationals that I've never played with, that I would have loved to have the opportunity to share the field with as a teammate, not just as an opponent, but she has always been-- what she's been able to do for women's soccer and the game for the last, I don't know, 20 years has been incredible, her longevity. And the fact that she's still able to compete at such a high level and still be so fun to watch play is awesome. Everything I've heard about her as, like, a person is a great human, great person, and just, I think, sometimes, we see from afar, these generational type players that you feel like wouldn't be connecting with team and different things.

And even how I see her interact with her teammates on the field and just through encouragement, I mean, she's passionate. She's fiery. She's going to get in someone's face, but she's then also the first person to put your arm around a teammate. So I think that leadership and what she brings to a team, it's probably a little bit underrated. But I think it's hugely valuable.