Which team is under most pressure to win Stanley Cup?

  • Colorado Avalanche
    Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche are considered by many to be the best team in the NHL this season but can Nathan MacKinnon lead the franchise beyond its second-round stumbles?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Which team do you think has the most pressure to win the Stanley Cup this year?

OMAR: I'd say Colorado does. Just because, again, Colorado has ironically been the Leafs of the second round. Where they just-- which is again, ironic because second round. But yeah, literally, they-- every year, or for the last little stretch-- Colorado has been a monster in the regular season. They have these star players. This year, the team got better. McKinnon's still around. Obviously Landeskog re-signed, which is great.

Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri was having a career year. Cale Makar's disgusting. They have one of the best defense scores, or probably the best defense score in the league. And Samuel talked a lot about that after the trade deadline. So it's like, you're looking at this team, and it's just like, how do you not win? Especially considering how weak the west is, in relation to the fact that the eastern conference, all eight teams that qualified have 100 points. In comparison to the West, there's no reason why Colorado can't or shouldn't be the ones to get out. So definitely, I think they have the most pressure to win.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Who wants to take that after Omar? Because we know Omar-- you made some really good points. Who's going to follow up? Justin, do you want to follow up?

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Yeah, I mean, I think Colorado is the right answer. It's hard to argue against that. I will say Calgary probably should be feeling a little bit of pressure. Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau both need new contracts next season. And if one of them leaves, if both of them decide that they want to be elsewhere, I'm not sure how they rebuild under the current situation that they have. It would be really, really devastating to that organization if they lost those two players.

But if they win a Stanley Cup, I don't think it matters that much. So I think Calgary, Colorado. I think maybe Florida'd feel a little bit. But the answer certainly should be Colorado based on who they might lose and what decisions are going to have to make in the off season.

SAM CHANG: Yeah, I agree. I don't see how you can say Colorado isn't the team facing the most pressure. It's Kadri's last season. He's going to deserve a massive last contract. And they have no first or second round pick this coming year. This is-- I'm not saying, by any means, their window is closing. Because that team is so ridiculously deep, and they have a ton of prospects coming up as well.

But it's certainly, for this iteration of the team, I think, one of the last kicks at the can.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: And Nathan MacKinnon's sanity.

SAM CHANG: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's it. Yeah. Because I don't think Nathan MacKinnon wants to go through another press conference where he has to field some question from Adrian Dater about how he hasn't won anything, or anything like that. Could you imagine that?

OMAR: The 12% buffer, yeah.

SAM CHANG: It's also, I think, one of the last times they can probably do this, with Joe Sakic's current model of-- and that's not to say Darcy Kuemper hasn't had a great season. He's been really good. But when you think top goaltenders in the league, you don't often think Darcy Kuemper, even though his stats have always been pretty good. I would say goaltending is their weakest position. Not that it's weak. It's just everything else is so strong.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Is Colorado's goaltending better than Florida's goaltending? Because I still don't think Darcy Kuemper's that bad, compared to relying on Sergei Bobrovsky for a whole series.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I would say more consistent. I think Sergei Bobrovsky at his best can be a 10 out of 10. But he can give you a 4 out of 10 the next night. And I think at least, if Kemper continues to give you seven, eight, eight and a half out of 10, every night. Under the conditions that the Colorado Avalanche do provide, I think you're in a much better spot.

It's run and gun, it's firefight with the Panthers every night, and they're going to play some really great teams. And if Sergei Bobrovsky just doesn't show up, then that could be the reason why they lose. I just don't think Kuemper will be the reason why Colorado loses. But I could be

OMAR: Yeah and I think, just to add on to that, I remember Nashville, when they would go on these runs, and Pekka Rinne looked incredible. And then just one day, he would wake up and say, "OK, I'm done", and then just let in everything. So when it comes to a team like Florida, that's-- the inconsistency there, I think, is scary. But to Justin's point, I don't think Colorado has that issue in Kuemper now.

Could there be a series where Kuemper is the second best goaltender? I could see that, right? But I don't think it's a huge problem.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I know that my answer for this one-- I know Colorado should be the de facto answer for this one, but I'm going to put pressure on Minnesota here. Because of the salary cap--

OMAR: Oh, yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: --with vacations, with the Suter and Parise contracts.

OMAR: I keep forgetting about that.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It's kind of important for them to go pretty far this year. Who knows what they're going to do with the goaltending tandem that they have. They already paid Kirill Kaprizov. But what are they going to do with the team after those contracts start to rear their ugly heads? They're already in the rearview mirror.

They kind of have to win this year. They don't have the same amount of pressure as Colorado does, but I think Minnesota definitely deserves to be pressured. They could also be an answer for this next question, too-- which team are we sleeping on as a dark horse to win it all this year? Because Minnesota, they have goaltending.

They're a fun team to watch, as well. That first round series against St. Louis, that is a good battle test for them, as they head into the playoffs. They may end up being a little bit more dinged up when they end up against their opponent they end up facing in the second round, either them or St. Louis in that situation.

But I don't know. If Minnesota is able to get through that, and see if they get Colorado in the second round or something like that, and they upset them-- don't sleep on the Minnesota Wild.

  • 2022 NFL draft could be a seminal moment for how teams are built

    The young wide receiver trend, however, has a chance to alter how rosters are constructed going forward.

  • Stamkos has 1st 100-point season, Bolts top Blue Jackets 4-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos reached the 100-point mark for the first time in his NHL career by scoring two goals and assisting on two more, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory. Stamkos had an assist and a power-play goal in the first period, then got point No. 100 when he took a pass from Nikita Kucherov and beat Elvis Merzlikins from the right circle at 7:29 of the second to put Tampa Bay ahead 3-1. Stamkos a

  • Gaudreau? Matthews? Shesterkin? NHL MVP race at least 7 deep

    Auston Matthews leads the NHL in goals, Connor McDavid has the most points and Igor Shesterkin has been the best goaltender in the league. It’s entirely possible none of them wins the Hart Trophy as MVP. Matthews, McDavid and Shesterkin are among the front-runners, but the pool of candidates goes at least seven deep with Johnny Gaudreau, Leon Draisaitl, Jonathan Huberdeau and Roman Josi also in the mix. “There’s an argument or a case for each guy where you say, ‘Yep, for sure,'” former NHL playe

  • Fantasy Baseball: Anthony Rizzo's homer barrage shows there's still hope for offense

    Runs are down across MLB, but that didn't stop the Yankees' first baseman from hitting three long balls in one game. Dalton Del Don analyzes the performance.

  • NBA betting: Someone turned ten bucks into $15K on a first basket parlay last night

    Pennsylvania bettors keep hitting long shot wagers.

  • NFL draft betting: Travon Walker is 6th different player favored to go 1st overall

    A QB, three edge rushers and two offensive linemen have been favored to go No. 1 since last summer.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • How Nick Nurse rallied the Raptors after going down 3-0 to Sixers

    “If somebody could do it, it’d be us.”

  • 1st Canadian goalball championships in 3 years underway

    After being put on hold due to the pandemic, the 2022 Canadian Goalball Championships are underway this weekend in Calgary at the Bob Niven training centre at WinSport. Goalball is a Paralympic sport played exclusively by athletes who are blind or visually impaired. Blair Nesbitt, a player on both the Alberta and Canadian men's goalball teams, said it felt good to be back on the court. "It's been really hard on athletes not having competition, and competition is what helps make players better."

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Don't sleep on the Boston Bruins

    Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.&nbsp;

  • As Canadian sport wrestles with winning and athlete wellness, Norway a possible model

    "We do not do this for the medals. Do not misunderstand, we love to win, but it should be done in the proper way." Given the current athlete unrest in Canadian high-performance sport, that statement by Norway's top Olympic official Tore Ovrebo seems profound. With the word "joy" baked into its sport values, the northern country with less than a fifth of Canada's population has topped the medal table at the last two Winter Olympic Games. Norway won in total medals (37) and gold medals (16) in Bei

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yukoners mourn loss of Gerry Thick

    A man heavily involved in Yukon amateur sports for more than 30 years is being remembered as a straight shooter who worked extremely hard and cared passionately for his community. Gerry Thick died last week at the age of 77. Thick was manager of Northland Beverages for 46 years and served two terms as a Whitehorse city councillor but he's best known for his involvement in Yukon sports, especially softball, and his long association with the Arctic Winter Games (AWG). Thick served on the AWG's int

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L