I-Team: Ticket payment shortage delays I-83 repairs

New details have emerged on the Jones Falls Expressway speed camera ticket program. In an 11 News exclusive, the I-Team has learned the program was supposed to generate enough revenue to repair the interstate, but with many out-of-state drivers and others not paying, there's no additional funding to make those repairs. The I-Team learned of this back in April during a Baltimore City Board of Estimates meeting. That's when the City Budget Director Laura Larsen first revealed some positives and several negatives with the Interstate 83 speed camera program.