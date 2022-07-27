I-Team sees video that shows fatal shooting of Timothy Reynolds

The 11 News I-Team got a look at dashcam video that captured part of a fatal shooting involving a driver and a squeegee worker in downtown Baltimore earlier this month. WBAL-TV 11 News agreed not to show the dashcam video, which was recorded a distance from the scene and does not show the suspect. While it captures the fatal shooting of Tim Reynolds on July 7, what it doesn't show is the initial encounter and it doesn't reveal who pulled the trigger. The video shows Reynolds swinging a baseball bat in a chopping motion as two squeegee workers retreated. A third squeegee worker held an unidentifiable object and moved his right arm forward at Reynolds, whose head quickly reared to one side and Reynolds composed himself.