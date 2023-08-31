I-Team (Part 2): Few local schools have athletic trainers
When high school student-athletes take to the fields this fall across Maryland, most will do so without an athletic trainer watching over them. The 11 News I-Team exclusively obtained new data from Maryland K-12 public school districts that shows two-thirds of districts statewide don't have full-time athletic trainers. And, only one of the six K-12 public school districts in the Baltimore area has a full-time athletic trainer at every high school. From Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to Baltimore City high schooler Elijah Gorham, national and local stories have underscored the importance of athletic trainers.