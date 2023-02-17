'Team Jorge': Journalists expose the business of disinformation black ops
This week saw the release of a wide-ranging investigation into the lucrative disinformation industry, published by a media consortium led by the French NGO Forbidden Stories. At the centre of the story is a shadowy Israeli group nicknamed "Team Jorge" who claims it has influenced 33 elections worldwide with a potent combination of phone hacking and thousands of fake profiles. FRANCE 24’s Technology Editor Peter O'Brien dives into the systems they use to wage disinformation "black ops".