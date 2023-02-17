'Team Jorge': Journalists expose the business of disinformation black ops

This week saw the release of a wide-ranging investigation into the lucrative disinformation industry, published by a media consortium led by the French NGO Forbidden Stories. At the centre of the story is a shadowy Israeli group nicknamed "Team Jorge" who claims it has influenced 33 elections worldwide with a potent combination of phone hacking and thousands of fake profiles. FRANCE 24’s Technology Editor Peter O'Brien dives into the systems they use to wage disinformation "black ops".


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Latest Stories