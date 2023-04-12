Which team will make early exit from Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The New York Rangers face a stiff first-round assignment against the New Jersey Devils, while the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars will have to deal with Connor Hellebuyck, and Marc-André Fleury respectively. Which NHL team will be eliminated sooner than everyone expects them in this years Stanley Cup Playoffs?

ARUN SRINIVASAN: I think the Devils are going to play the Rangers and beat them. But, like, I mean, I'm saying it with such force. It's not like they're going to, like, run all over them. I just think the Devils have a better roster.

I think they have, like, less holes. You know, the Rangers definitely have a superior, like, goaltending advantage, and that's often what the playoffs are about. But I just like the way the Devils are built. Like, all the things you said earlier about the Devils, Julian, I wholeheartedly agree with.

And they got Timo Meier too. And, I mean, whether Luke Hughes plays or not, that seems immaterial to me. I just think the Devils will beat the Rangers, and then who knows? All bets are off if they get through the first round.

So, therefore, I think the Rangers might be a first-round out, quicker than people think.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I think my answer is going to be Vegas. There's something about that Vegas team. I know that they're atop the division, and they have good players, and they're going to get Mark Stone back. There's just something about the way that they play that doesn't-- like, they're a team that knows what to do in the playoffs, but they don't scream contender to me.

And I get that, in this case, they would probably end up drawing a Winnipeg, but Winnipeg was a team that, at one point, was the best team in Canada. And if they, like, just find a way to put it together-- and Connor Hellebuyck-- Connor Hellebuyck will enter a series against the Vegas Golden Knights-- if we get that match-up, he will enter that series as the best goalie.

And I get that the Golden Knights have Jonathan Quick and all that. Well, actually, no. Jonathan Quick has not been that great, statistically, over the last few years. So, easily, they have Connor Hellebuyck. If Connor Hellebuyck stands up on his head, I mean, I don't know.

Like, that's upset special in this case in a series against the Vegas Golden Knights. I will say my answer is the team who could get eliminated sooner than everyone expects. I will say it will be the Vegas Golden Knights. Omar, do you have a pick?

OMAR: See, you mentioned goalies standing on their head.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I mean, it could be anybody, in all fairness.

OMAR: I wonder-- no, but that's what I'm saying. I think-- I wonder if Minnesota--

OMAR: --knocking Dallas out--

OMAR: --and thinking about that, I was like--

OMAR: --I was like, [INAUDIBLE]. I was looking at Dallas's team. I was like, OK, yeah, all right, all right. Then I was looking at Minnesota's team, and I was like, OK, yeah. But I-- both teams are desperate for different reasons, right?

You have Dallas, who has a lot of aging-- a lot of aging players-- even though they do have their young up-and-coming stars. Jason Robertson is already a star right now. But Minnesota's desperate for a different reason because they have some black holes in their cap.

Now, I know players aren't going to care about that, but I wonder if those are conversations that, like, management, kind of, has and, like, that idea and that desperation, kind of, floats around. Now, if not for that, you have Marc-André Fleury, who I've been on record said ruined the Winnipeg Jets. And if the only thing you're doing is asking for Marc-André Fleury to play one solid season-- one solid series, I wouldn't be surprised if he comes out of nowhere-- comes out of nowhere for the first round.

Maybe it gets to a point where Dallas thinks it'll be easy, but it actually goes the distance, and then it-- one overtime here, one overtime there, a random bounce, and then Minnesota advances and Dallas doesn't. So I'm going to say-- I'm going to say Dallas is my team that maybe gets out earlier this year.