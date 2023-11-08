Team coverage of election night in Ohio
News 5 reporters from across the state gave the latest updates on statewide and local ballot measures on a pivotal Election Day for Ohio.
News 5 reporters from across the state gave the latest updates on statewide and local ballot measures on a pivotal Election Day for Ohio.
The Florida governor goaded the former president about why he won't debate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.
“He does the same thing over and over and over,” said the ex-president’s former right-hand man.
The MSNBC host called it “the stupidest possible thing he could say” under oath.
The Arkansas governor, who was press secretary under the former president, had avoided backing him for 2024.
Reuters/Tasos Katopodis, Kevin WurmProsecutors in Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. election subversion trial filed a rebuttal against his request to dismiss charges as “meritless,” writing, “The defendant stands alone in American history for his alleged crimes. No other president has engaged in conspiracy and obstruction to overturn valid election results and illegitimately retain power.” Trump had previously claimed that because his attempt to influence the election failed, he shouldn’t be accus
After Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News that Trump should get a "better sketch artist" in court, and called her work a travesty, the artist hit back.
Trump holds a commanding lead less than three months from the Iowa caucuses. But the Iowa governor's backing provides DeSantis some needed momentum.
The judge quickly lost patience with Donald Trump's long 'essay' answers during his testimony, saying: 'This is not a political rally. This is a courtroom.'
In a separate line of questioning, Trump also seemingly forgot he'd stopped being president by 2021.
Norman Ornstein said he didn't want to "sugar-coat" recent polls and the reasons behind the numbers, which "we will have to explore for many years."
The New York Times reporter also revealed an element of Donald Trump's testimony that surprised her.
In the book, a Joe Biden-like "Señor Banana" underhandedly defeats an orange that resembles Donald Trump in a literal race to become the president.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s use of doubles has been confirmed, despite Kremlin’s staunch denials by the Kremlin, according to multiple sources.
An elderly poppy seller said he was “punched and kicked” as pro-Palestine protesters staged a sit-in at Edinburgh Waverley train station at the weekend.
The Pennsylvania senator accused the California governor of running for president but not having “the guts to announce it,” according to NBC News.
The former president has become "more detached from reality" than ever, warned Karl.
“We are f**ked, f**ked, f**ked, f**ked, f**ked,” said the “Late Night” comedian.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump took the witness stand in his New York civil trial in early November 2023. Here are some key takeaways.
Russian Col. Gen. Mikhail Teplinsky recently assumed control over Moscow's "Dnepr" grouping of forces, operating in the southern Kherson region.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s trip this week to Israel, Jordan and other key players in the region vividly demonstrates the dangerous misconceptions underlying America’s Middle East policy. Blinken’s visit also shows how rapidly Joe Biden’s superficially strong support for Israel is eroding. The Israel Defense Forces are now racing against time before he wilts under domestic and international pressure, and the West’s collective enemies exploit his flawed world view.