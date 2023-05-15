I-Team: Baltimore mothers mourning sons push for justice
On this Mother's Day, the 11 News I-Team is sharing the stories of four women who deeply love and miss their sons, all of whom became victims of homicide. In an open discussion, four grieving mothers shared with the 11 News I-Teams the lives of their children. They include Cynthia Bruce, a long-time educator; Daphne Alston, co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters; Karen Ashimi, a prison employee; and Rhonda Curbeam, a salesperson. "He had a smile like sunshine. He lit up a room," Bruce said.