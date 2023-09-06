I-Team: Baltimore Archdiocese warns it is nearing bankruptcy

Reuters Videos

STORY: Worshippers made their way through the streets of Buenos Aires before arriving at a Tuesday mass where priests from the city's poor districts gathered to defend - fellow Argentine - Pope Francis. The event comes after radical right-wing presidential candidate Javier Milei denounced the pontiff as an "imbecile" and "representative of evil." The outsider libertarian economist is leading in the polls ahead of an October general election, with brash campaign criticism of his political rivals. And Milei has hurled a series of attacks against the pope, calling him an "imbecile who defends social justice," a "son of a bitch preaching communism" and "the representative of the evil one on Earth." The priests on Tuesday repudiated those insults: SOT: "It is unworthy of a candidate to say the things he said. To say that social justice is bullshit, excuse the word, when social justice is part of the gospel, part of the church's social doctrine." Some churchgoers held up photos of the pope in a show of support and the priests stood in front of a banner reading: "Mass to atone for insults to Pope Francis." Another priest noted Milei’s long-running insults have gained more notoriety as his popularity grows.A Milei spokesperson declined to comment on Tuesday. Argentina’s worst economic crisis in decades has sparked anger with traditional politics and fueled the triumph of Milei, who led an August primary vote with 30%. Pope Francis has not returned to Argentina since taking office 10 years ago – in part because of political tensions in his homeland. The pope has said he could travel there in 2024, but it's unknown if he would do so if Milei wins the presidency.