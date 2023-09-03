TeachMeTo App offers lessons in tennis & pickleball
The defending champion had to dip into his armoury of explosive winners to finally see off the British number two inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
NEW YORK (AP) — The second set was slipping away from Coco Gauff in the U.S. Open’s fourth round on Sunday, so maybe she was frustrated by that... or the stumble that left her doing the splits while getting broken... or the pair of double-faults that helped Caroline Wozniacki take that game. Or perhaps it was simply that the last thing she wanted to hear at that moment was the near-constant chatter coming from Brad Gilbert, one of her two coaches sitting in the front row at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Third seed Daniil Medvedev overcomes a late wobble to reach the US Open last 16 in another late New York finish.
NEW YORK — Canada's Leylah Fernandez and American partner Taylor Townsend have advanced in the women's doubles tournament at the U.S. Open. Fernandez and Townsend beat Karolina Pliskova of Czechia and Croatia's Donna Vekic 7-6 (3), 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Sunday. Ottawa's Gabrielle Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe, who used to represent Canada, will face Czechia's Barbora Strycova and Marketa Vondrousova on Monday. Fernandez and Townsend will face the winner of that match in the wome
NEW YORK (AP) — Everyone should know by now to never count out Novak Djokovic. No matter how big a deficit he faces. No matter how poorly he might be playing. And so it made sense that Djokovic would manage to come all the way back from a two-set deficit to beat Laslo Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in the third round of the U.S. Open, avoiding what would have been his earliest exit there since 2006. “The message is sent to the rest of the field, obviously, that I’m still able to play five sets, d
American star Coco Gauff is eyeing a Grand Slam breakthrough. Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki is loose and confident. Their match will be must-see TV.
Ben Shelton reached his second Grand Slam quarterfinal Sunday at the US Open, a little more than a year after winning an NCAA title and turning pro.
The pair had been out for a meal in New York last week and Swiatek spoke of their enduring friendship on the WTA Tour before the match.
Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki reaches the US Open fourth round - where she will meet Coco Gauff - in just her third event back on tour.
Fritz thrashes birthday boy Mensik as four American men reached the last 16 in New York.
Caroline Wozniacki’s fairy-tale comeback continued as she came from behind to beat American Jennifer Brady.
The British number four will face Russian Andrey Rublev for a place in the last eight.
NEW YORK (AP) — Even if Carlos Alcaraz was by no means perfect during a victory in the U.S. Open's third round Saturday — he dropped a set, after all — the defending champion produced enough bits of brilliance to keep himself smiling and prompt his opponent, Dan Evans, to chuck his racket a couple of times. Less than 12 hours after the man he's expected to meet next weekend for the title, Novak Djokovic, needed to fashion a comeback from a two-set deficit to win, Alcaraz progressed to the fourth
Coco Gauff shows why she is one the favourites at the US Open with a gutsy win over Caroline Wozniacki to reach the quarter-finals.
Will we get a dream men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic? It's one of the storylines to watch this week at the US Open.
The three-time US Open champion recovered from losing the opening two sets 4-6 4-6 to break his opponent’s serve in the first game of the third.
Defending champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram are through to the third round of the US Open men's doubles.
The 19-year-old came from a break down in the first and third sets to win both and complete a 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory.
Jack Draper became the last Briton standing at the US Open when Katie Boulter was eliminated in straight sets by 21-year-old American prospect Peyton Stearns.
