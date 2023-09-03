TeachMeTo App offers lessons in tennis & pickleball

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Everyone should know by now to never count out Novak Djokovic. No matter how big a deficit he faces. No matter how poorly he might be playing. And so it made sense that Djokovic would manage to come all the way back from a two-set deficit to beat Laslo Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in the third round of the U.S. Open, avoiding what would have been his earliest exit there since 2006. “The message is sent to the rest of the field, obviously, that I’m still able to play five sets, d