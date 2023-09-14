Teachers at Mesa high school embracing artificial intelligence
Ready or not, artificial intelligence is making its way into schools, and teachers at Westwood High School in Mesa are working to help children embrace it while making sure students don’t take full advantage for malicious reasons. Teachers Kelly Owen and Shaun Reedy co-teach with a few other teachers in their pod at the high school. Their Innovative Academy does a lot more project-based learning as opposed to the traditional sense of school.