Taylor Walls' two-run single
Taylor Walls hits a two-run singles to center field, putting the Rays ahead, 6-0, in the 4th
Taylor Walls hits a two-run singles to center field, putting the Rays ahead, 6-0, in the 4th
One day after hitting three homers, Schwarber tied Alfonso Soriano's record.
Harper briefly remained in the game but was replaced by a pinch-hitter for his next at-bat.
Chase remains without a new contract days away from Cincinnati's season opener. Missing practice Wednesday would have put his status for Week 1 in jeopardy.
Emery rushed 10 times for 61 yards in LSU's Week 1 loss to USC.
While the eyes of the nation are focused on the high-profile college football matchups this weekend, there are even more important battles unfolding off it.
Warren’s journey from the children’s cancer ward to the 110,000-seat Big House is the kind of inspiring story that makes college sports so special.
Aaron Judge matched his longest home run drought of the season by failing to hit one on Tuesday.
First four dates of LIV Golf's schedule include debut in Saudi Arabia, return to successful Australia venue.
An American man will play in the final of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2009.
Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest in an alleged attempted robbery in San Francisco on Saturday.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 1 PPR running back rankings to kick off the fantasy football season.
With Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season here, Dalton Del Don reveals his boldest fantasy predictions for the players of the AFC.
The Seminoles were bullied by Boston College's run game in a 28-13 home loss Monday night.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
Boston College ran for 268 yards.
Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek both advanced to the quarterfinals on the women's side on Monday.
American Taylor Fritz has advanced to the US Open quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, avenging a loss to Casper Ruud at the French Open.
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.
LSU has lost its first game of the season for the fifth year in a row.
Hudson's catch set up USC's first TD of the game.